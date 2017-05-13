Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Femi Fani-Kayode Lambasts Lauretta Onochie: "An Ugly Duckling, Hired House Help"

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode and President Buhari’s special assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie are currently at war of words

The presidential aide had blasted Fani-Kayode over the comments he made about Osinbajo saying Buhari treats him like a son.

She had said; “Commenting on everything is an indication that there are some loose nuts, upstairs. Acting President

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.