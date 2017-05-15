Pages Navigation Menu

Femi Fani Kayode re-arraigned by EFCC before the court

The former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has been arraigned Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC ) before a Lagos Division of the Federal High Court. Mr. Fani-Kayode, who was part of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s re-election campaign, was rearraigned alongside Nenadi Usman, a former minister of state for finance on a 17-count charge of money …

