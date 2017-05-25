Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Femi Fani Kayode’s Wife, Precious Chikwendu Flaunts Stunning Beauty In Birthday Photos

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Precious Chikwendu, wife of a former Minister of Aviation in the country, Femi Fani-Kayode has released some stunning photos to celebrate her birthday. The former minister’s wife and mother of one, Aragorn, took to her social media page on Instagram to share the photos which she captioned: “I can’t help but take a moment and…

The post Femi Fani Kayode’s Wife, Precious Chikwendu Flaunts Stunning Beauty In Birthday Photos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.