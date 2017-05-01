Breaking: Fani-Kayode threatens to sue Amaechi, seeks N5bn as damages – Vanguard
Breaking: Fani-Kayode threatens to sue Amaechi, seeks N5bn as damages
The former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has threatened to sue the Minister of Transportion, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, his comments on ChannelTV on two billion naira allegedly transferred by the former governor of Rivers state, Dr. Peter …
Amaechi, Fani-Kayode in 'war of words' over stolen N2bn [VIDEO]
