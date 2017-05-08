Femi Kuti Afrobeat star inched close to breaking world record for longest single note on a saxophone – Pulse Nigeria
|
|
Femi Kuti Afrobeat star inched close to breaking world record for longest single note on a saxophone
Pulse Nigeria
The Afrobeat legend though surpassed Kenny G's record, failed to beat the current world record holder Vann Burchfield's 47 minutes 5.5 seconds mark. Published: 36 minutes ago , Refreshed: 3 minutes ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Femi Kuti holds a …
Femi Kuti 'Breaks' World Record for Longest Note Held on a Saxophone!
