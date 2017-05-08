Femi Kuti beats Kenny G to saxophone record
The son of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti beats the record set in 1997 by Kenny G which stood at 45mins 37 seconds; Femi, at the New Afrika Shrine on Sunday May 7, 2017 did 46mins 38seconds.
Kenny G back in 1997 set the record when he held an E-flat for that time length, using a technique termed Circular breathing.
This was overturned in 2000 when Vann Burchfield held the note for 47 minutes, 5.5 seconds.
The post Femi Kuti beats Kenny G to saxophone record appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
