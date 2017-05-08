Pages Navigation Menu

Femi Kuti beats Kenny G to saxophone record

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Femi Kuti has beaten Kenny G to a long single note held on a saxophone. But the top world record holder remains Vann Burchfield.

The son of the late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti beats the record set in 1997 by Kenny G which stood at 45mins 37 seconds; Femi, at the  New Afrika Shrine on Sunday May 7, 2017 did 46mins 38seconds.

Recall that Vann Burchfield’s record was 47 minutes 55 seconds.
Among those at the Shrine during Femi’s performance was Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, the deputy high commissioners of Netherlands and The United Kingdom, among others.

Kenny G back in 1997 set the record when he held an E-flat for that time length, using a technique termed Circular breathing.

This was overturned in 2000 when Vann Burchfield held the note for 47 minutes, 5.5 seconds.

