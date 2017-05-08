Pages Navigation Menu

Femi Kuti breaks world saxophone record

Femi Kuti has broken the World record for the longest single note held on a saxophone. He attained the feat on Sunday at the New Africa Shrine as shared by his sister, Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti on her Instagram page @yenikuti; “ This evening 7th May at the New Africa Shrine, Femi Kuti broke the world record…

