Femi Kuti surpasses world record for longest single note on a saxophone – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Femi Kuti surpasses world record for longest single note on a saxophone
TheCable
Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti on Sunday held a single musical note for 51 minutes, 35 seconds, making it the longest time ever spent blowing on a wind instrument. The musician achieved the feat at the New Afrikan Shrine, Lagos. @femiakuti broke the record …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!