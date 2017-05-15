Pages Navigation Menu

Femi Kuti surpasses world record for longest single note on a saxophone

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment


TheCable

Femi Kuti surpasses world record for longest single note on a saxophone
TheCable
Afrobeat icon Femi Kuti on Sunday held a single musical note for 51 minutes, 35 seconds, making it the longest time ever spent blowing on a wind instrument. The musician achieved the feat at the New Afrikan Shrine, Lagos. @femiakuti broke the record

