Celebrations for Femi Kuti’s longest saxophone note record cut short – Complete Music Update
|
Complete Music Update
|
Celebrations for Femi Kuti's longest saxophone note record cut short
Complete Music Update
Nigerian musician Femi Kuti celebrated at the weekend, believing he had broken Kenny G's record for the longest ever note played on a saxophone. And while he did beat the American easy listening saxophonist at a concert last week, it turns out Kenny G …
Nigeria: Femi Kuti to Try Again After Failing to Beat World Record for Longest Sax Note
How do you play a musical note for 46 minutes?
Sax World Record: Femi To Attempt Breaking Guiness Record A Second Time
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!