Ferguson: United UEL Win Gave The City A Lift

Manchester United legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson has paid tribute to the people of Manchester and said the Europa League trophy win by United gave the city a lift after Monday’s terror attack.

Ferguson said he was proud of United’s performance in the 2-0 win over Ajax, as they qualified for the Champions League in the process.

“I think, first of all, Manchester is a city like Glasgow, it is a working class city, we have fantastic people there and they will get together,” he said.

“They have been through some difficult times in the past with the bombing in the Arndale Centre in 1996 and they recovered from that.

“They will get together because there is a working class ethic about them and there is a great unity now in the city.

“I think United last night gave the city a lift and I think that was what it was about. We are all proud of them, it was a great achievement.”

