Fernandinho rues City slips

Fernandinho admits “something went wrong” with Manchester City during Pep Guardiola’s frustrating first season in the Premier League.

City began Guardiola’s reign tipped as title favourites after reeling off 10 consecutive wins in all competitions.

But they will end the campaign without a trophy as they scrap to qualify for the Champions League via a top four finish.

A 2-1 success over Leicester on Saturday ensured two more victories, against West Bromwich Albion and Watford, will guarantee them a place in Europe’s elite club competition.

But Brazil midfielder Fernandinho acknowledges there is plenty of room for improvement after a spluttering season.

“This season has been tough for us — something went wrong — but at the end we still have a chance to go into the Champions League and I’m sure we can improve next season,” he said.

“Guardiola has his own philosophy and we have proved already we are able to do what he wants.

“We are trying to improve week by week, training session by training session. I’m sure we are improving, for the next two games and for next season as well.

“Our target, our goal, is to win the next two games. Especially the next one at home in front of our own fans because I think they deserve it.

“Then the last game is at Watford, which will be tough again but we are ready for that.”

