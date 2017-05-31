Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Few arrests for housebreaking and home robbery: StatsSA – Times LIVE

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Few arrests for housebreaking and home robbery: StatsSA
Times LIVE
An arrest is made in only one out of every five reported cases of housebreaking or home robbery. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. In addition‚ only one in five people arrested for housebreaking is convicted and one in three people who arrested for
670 000 households experienced housebreaking/burglary in 2015/16Independent Online
Crime-free SA possible by 2059: StatsSAEast Coast Radio

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.