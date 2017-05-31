Few arrests for housebreaking and home robbery: StatsSA – Times LIVE
Few arrests for housebreaking and home robbery: StatsSA
An arrest is made in only one out of every five reported cases of housebreaking or home robbery. Save & Share. Tweet · Email · Print. In addition‚ only one in five people arrested for housebreaking is convicted and one in three people who arrested for …
670 000 households experienced housebreaking/burglary in 2015/16
Crime-free SA possible by 2059: StatsSA
