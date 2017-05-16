Feyenoord fans celebrate first Dutch title in 18 years

FEYENOORD celebrated a first Eredivisie title in 18 years in style, with a dramatic parade through the streets of Rotterdam. A Dirk Kuyt hat-trick on Sunday wrapped up the league title, and on Sunday morning fans and players poured out onto the streets to mark the occasion. Thousands of fans lined the route, with some […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

