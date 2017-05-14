Feyenoord secure Dutch title

Feyenoord celebrated winning the Dutch title for the first time in 18 years on Sunday as a Dirk Kuyt hat-trick secured the win they needed on the last day of the season.

Kuyt’s goals clinched a 3-1 victory over Heracles at De Kuip as the Rotterdam side became Dutch champions for the 15th time.

They ended a point clear of Ajax, the Europa League finalists who finished their campaign with a 3-1 victory at Willem II.

