Feyenoord secure Dutch title

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Football | 0 comments

Fans of Feyenoord cheer after a goal of their club during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Heracles Almelo at the Kuip stadium, Rotterdam, on May 14, 2017. Marco de Swart / ANP / AFP

Feyenoord celebrated winning the Dutch title for the first time in 18 years on Sunday as a Dirk Kuyt hat-trick secured the win they needed on the last day of the season.

Kuyt’s goals clinched a 3-1 victory over Heracles at De Kuip as the Rotterdam side became Dutch champions for the 15th time.

They ended a point clear of Ajax, the Europa League finalists who finished their campaign with a 3-1 victory at Willem II.

