FFK: President Buhari Has Been Rejected By The Living God

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Few days ago, Olufemi Olu-Kayode took to Facebook to call President Buhari a Goblin due to his healthy issues. This time around, he has the below to say on Facebook. “President Muhammadu Buhari is venal and malevolent. He has been rejected by the Living God. His is a government of pyschopaths, ethnic supremacists, radical Islamists, […]

