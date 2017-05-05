FG has abandoned Rivers –Wike

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, declared yesterday that the Federal Government has abandoned its constitutional responsibilities to the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the National Association of Rivers State Students, from the Nigerian Law School, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike cited instances of federal abandonment and his administration’s intervention to bridge the gap .

The governor said his administration was compelled to make necessary investments in courts, which were under Federal Government control because they were left to rot.

Wike said: “After Lagos State, the next state with the highest number of litigations is Rivers. Yet, the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt was dilapidated, the National Industrial Court was non-existent and the Court of Appeal has been in a sorry state.

“To ensure our people have access to justice, we resolved to construct a new Federal High Court complex with six modern courtrooms and state-of-the-art-facilities. That complex will be commissioned in May.

“We have proposed the demolition of the existing old Federal High Court, so that we can build a new complex with more courtrooms.”

The governor added that his administration is constructing the National Industrial Court complex in Port Harcourt, as part of measures to ensure that litigants no longer travel to Yenagoa for their cases.

According to him, the Court of Appeal building in Port Harcourt is undergoing rehabilitation, to ensure it accommodates more litigants.

Wike assured that his administration will continue to deliver on quality projects, good governance and enhance the standard of living of the people.

He also said his administration will promote welfare of students in the state.

Earlier, Publicity Secretary of the National Association of Rivers State Students from the Nigerian Law School, Miss Akubueze Okocha, lauded governor Wike for his achievements in provision of infrastructure in the law sector.

She urged the governor to maintain the tempo of projects delivery across the state.

Wike later took the students on a tour of projects within the Government House, Port Harcourt, where he explained the status of each project.

Sun

