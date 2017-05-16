FG amends charges, re-arraigns Justice Ngwuta

The Federal Government on Tuesday re-arraigned a suspended Justice of the Supreme Court, Sylvester Ngwuta at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on allegations of money laundering and abuse of office. Ngwuta had earlier been arraigned on corruption related offences based on 16-count charge. The prosecution had on March 16, slashed the 16-count charge to 12-count.

