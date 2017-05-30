Pages Navigation Menu

FG, ANDELSTA launch mosquito control, liquid waste management programme

Posted on May 30, 2017

FEDERAL Government of Nigeria has disclosed its resolve to collaborate with Andelsta Limited, a private sector driven initiative to control mosquito by relaunching the mosquito control and liquid waste management programme in order to reduce its attendant effects on human health. Speaking at the re-launch ceremony which held at the international conference centre, Minister for […]

