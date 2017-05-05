FG approves $186m to fight piracy
The Federal Government has approved $186million (N56.73 billion) in its efforts to combat piracy on Nigerian waters. The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi said this at a one-day National Conference on Fast-Tracking Port Reforms with the theme “Making Nigerian Seaports World Class’’, in Lagos on Thursday.
