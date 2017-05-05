Pages Navigation Menu

FG approves $250m soft-loan to improve life of 14 million Nigerians

The federal government has approved a US$250 million soft loan from African Development Bank (AfDB) and African Development Finance (ADF) for improving the quality of life of 14 million Nigerians. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Director of Information in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Salisu Saleh Na’Inna, in Abuja. According to […]

