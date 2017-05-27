FG approves $470m for execution of Abuja water project – Minister – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Pages Navigation Menu

FG approves $470m for execution of Abuja water project – Minister

FG approves $470m for execution of Abuja water project – Minister
The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammed Bello, said on Saturday that the Federal Government has approved 470 million dollars for the execution of the Greater Abuja Water project in Abuja. Bello made this known during a media briefing …

