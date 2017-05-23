FG approves high interest rate on unpaid taxes

FEDERAL Government has approved a new interest rate spread on unpaid taxesfor the year 2017 the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun has said. Adeosun, who made this known in a statement signed by her Signed Deputy Director, Information, Mrs. Patricia Deworitshe and issued yesterday in Abuja, noted that the new interest rate shall be […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

