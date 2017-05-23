Pages Navigation Menu

FG approves high interest rate on unpaid taxes

Posted on May 23, 2017

FEDERAL Government has approved a new interest rate spread on unpaid taxesfor the year 2017 the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun has said. Adeosun, who made this known in a statement signed by her Signed Deputy Director, Information, Mrs. Patricia Deworitshe and issued yesterday in Abuja, noted that the new interest rate shall be […]

