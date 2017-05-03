FG approves N51.4bn for Akwa Ibom-Cross River link road – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Business


FG approves N51.4bn for Akwa Ibom-Cross River link road
The Federal Government on Wednesday approved N51.4 billion for the dualisation of the Odukpani Itu-Ikot Ekpene route linking Akwa Ibom and Cross River. This is even as the government gave approval for the engagement of Messers Luftansa consulting …

