FG approves N51.4bn for Akwa Ibom-Cross River link road – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

FG approves N51.4bn for Akwa Ibom-Cross River link road
The Federal Government on Wednesday approved N51.4 billion for the dualisation of the Odukpani Itu-Ikot Ekpene route linking Akwa Ibom and Cross River. This is even as the government gave approval for the engagement of Messers Luftansa consulting …
