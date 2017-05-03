Pages Navigation Menu

FG approves N54bn for road linking Akwa Ibom, Cross River

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Akwa Ibom, News | 0 comments

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N54 billion for the reconstruction of Odukpani Itu-Ikot Ekpene road linking Akwa Ibom and Cross River states. Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this at the end of the FEC meeting held in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He stated that the road would boost […]

