FG backpedals, to restrict modular refineries’ construction – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FG backpedals, to restrict modular refineries' construction
Vanguard
Abuja—The Federal Government, yesterday, backpedalled on its modular refineries initiative, declaring that it would no longer allow the proliferation of such refineries across the Niger Delta. ADVERTISING. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads.
Illegal Oil Refinery Operators Position to Key into FG's Modular Refinery Policy
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!