Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG begs TB Joshua not to leave the country

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua) have been begged by the Federal government, through the Minister Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday appealed  to reconsider his decision to relocate from Nigeria. He said the such move will not be in the best of the country. …

The post FG begs TB Joshua not to leave the country appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.