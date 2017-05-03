FG begs TB Joshua not to leave the country
The founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua (TB Joshua) have been begged by the Federal government, through the Minister Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday appealed to reconsider his decision to relocate from Nigeria. He said the such move will not be in the best of the country. …
The post FG begs TB Joshua not to leave the country appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!