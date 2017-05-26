Pages Navigation Menu

FG calls for global invest in cervical cancer control

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

MINISTER of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole has called on member states of the Commonwealth to invest in the control of cervical cancer. A press release from the Ministry of Health yesterday said Adewole made the call at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. Adewole called on Commonwealth nations’ Ministers of Health to designate cervical […]

