FG can’t win anti-corruption war without musicians — Wiliki

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Reggae musician, Orits Williki, has urged the Federal Government to involve Nigerian musicians in the ongoing fight against corruption. Williki, in an interview with our correspondent, said that musicians could be useful to the anti-graft war by creating the kind of songs and slogans that will stir Nigerians into taking positive action against corruption. The …

