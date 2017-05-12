Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG: Capital releases exceed N1.2trn in 2016

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

FEDERAL Ministry of Finance has stated that as the 2016 budget closes, details of fund released for the capital projects was above N1.2 trillion. This was contained in a statement from the Ministry signed by the Director Information SALISU NA’INNA DAMBATTA yesterday. According to the release, in line with Government’s increased focus on capital expenditure, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.