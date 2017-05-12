FG: Capital releases hit N1.2t in 2016 – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
FG: Capital releases hit N1.2t in 2016
The Eagle Online
As the 2016 budget closes, the Federal Ministry of Finance says N1.2 trillion capital releases have been made in line with government's increased focus on capital expenditure. The Director of Information, Salisu Dambatta, in a statement on Thursday …
We have exceeded N1.2trn of 2016 capital vote – Fg
Nigeria: 2016 Budget – Works Gets Lion Share As FG Releases N1.2tn Capital Vote
FG: Capital releases exceed N1.2 Trillion in 2016
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!