FG Confirms that Another Chibok Girl has been Found

May 17, 2017

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday confirmed that another Chibok schoolgirl has been found, barely 12 days after the release of the 82 abducted girls by their captors. Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who made this known to State House correspondents in Abuja, said the recovery of the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

