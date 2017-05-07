Pages Navigation Menu

FG confirms the release of 80 Chibok girls from Boko Haram captivity

Posted on May 7, 2017

The Federal government has released an official  statement that confirms  the release of 82 more Chibok girls from Boko Haram captivity. The girls were released yesterday May 6th after further negotiations between the Federal government and Boko Haram members. The girls who are in Borno state presently, will be received in Abuja by Presidnet Buhari …

