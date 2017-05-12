FG deploys 5,436 N-Power volunteer teachers to Lagos

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Lagos—The Federal Government has deployed 5, 436 volunteer teachers to Lagos State under its N-Power Job scheme, aimed at boosting human capacity in public schools in the state.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, yesterday, made the disclosure at the induction course for N-Power Teachers Corps organised by the State’s Ministry of Education in Ikeja.

She said: ‘’The major challenge in the education sector is the shortage of man power and it is a fact that quality teaching and learning is better achieved when there are fewer students for a teacher to handle.

‘’The injection of the huge number of corps into the school system should considerably address this challenge,” Adebule added.

She emphasised that the state government recruited 2,300 teachers in the last two years to reduce the teacher/students ratio.

The Deputy Governor noted that the incorporation of the volunteer teachers into the education sector would address the problem of shortage of teachers in Lagos public schools.

On why the implementation of the programme was delayed, Adebule said it was to allow the state government make preparations for training, postings and welfare of the teachers.

