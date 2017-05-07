Pages Navigation Menu

FG Detained Me In Prison Because I Refused To Renounce Biafra – Uwazuruike

Posted on May 7, 2017

Founder, Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, and Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State  of Biafra, MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike has revealed how he was detained in prison by the Nigerian government because he refused to renounce Biafra.

Uwazuruike said he was not ready to accept the difficult bail condition to renounce Biafra which was offered by the federal government, leading to his continued detention.

In a statement signed by National Director of Information, BIM, Mazi Chris Mocha, Uwazuruike expressed worry that those who later joined in the agitation without any planned agenda had claimed that he has betrayed the struggle.

