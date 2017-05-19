Consumers now free to buy electricity directly from Gencos – Fashola – Vanguard
Vanguard
Consumers now free to buy electricity directly from Gencos – Fashola
ABUJA – The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has declared that eligible power consumers are now free to purchase electricity directly from power generation companies, GENCOs. Fashola Fashola, by this major policy directive …
