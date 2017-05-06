FG dissolves National Sports Federations

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has dissolved the boards of all National Sports Federations.The Youth and Sports Development Minister Barrister Solomon Dalung, who made the announcement yesterday in Abuja also directed all Secretaries to take charge of their various Federations during the election process.

The dissolution which is one of the milestones of the existing State of Emergency in the Sports Sector in the country, may not be unconnected with certain moves that seek to undermine the electoral process by Federations, some of which have started seeking a 6 month tenure extension.

“In line with the Olympic Charter, all National Sports Federations are to serve for a period of 4 years. The federations were inaugurated in May 2013, and by tradition, federations are dissolved after every Olympic Games. Therefore, their tenure has now come to an end.

“To ensure a level playing ground and free and fair elections, where all shall be given equal opportunities to realize their ambition to contest the elections, the National Sports Federations are hereby dissolved from today May 5, 2017.

Secretaries are to take charge and run the affairs of their various federations during the process of the elections.”

The election date has also been extended to June 13, 2017 while every other program for the electoral process will be adjusted to fit into the new election date. Further announcement on the new timetable will be released in due course.

Barrister Dalung recalled that one year ago, he called for the constitutions of all sports federations but only five complied till date. He stated that ahead of the forthcoming elections, guidelines were approved by stakeholders and a process was put in place.

