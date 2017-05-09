FG Donates Drugs, Essential Commodities For Chibok Girls’ Rehabilitation

The federal government has donated drugs and other essential commodities to an undisclosed medical facility for the rehabilitation of the 82 rescued Chibok school girls.

The minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, presented the items to the clinic yesterday in Abuja.

Mrs Boade Akinola, the Director, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, said this in a statement.

According to her, the Adewole made the donation during a visit to the rescued girls at the health facility where they are currently receiving care.

“The minister has assured the recently freed 82 Chibok Girls of the determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure their complete health and wellbeing.

“We are happy for you and we thank God for your release.

“President Buhari has shown his commitment to your plight and has directed that we offer best of medical services.

“We are going to take care of you so that you can go out and live productive lives again.

“It is our job to help you. Please, do not hide anything from us,’’ she quoted Adewole saying.

The minister, the statement said, assured Nigerians that every needed commodity shall be provided as soon as the laboratory results are delivered.

He called on the medical team to setup individual chart to track the progress of each of the girls.

Adewole called on the care providers to give special attention to psychosocial services bearing in mind that the girls have been held captive for almost three years.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

