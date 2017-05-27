Pages Navigation Menu

FG Donates Relief Materials To LGAs Affected By Insurgency

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola
The Federal Government,in its efforts to rebuild areas destroyed by   Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East,has donated relief material worth million of naira to the affected local governments area in Adamawa state.
Presenting the items in Yola on Friday, Federal Commissioner, National  Commission For Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMI),Hajiya  Sadiya Umar Farouq said the materials is for the benefit of IDPs and Conflict-ravaged communities to start a new life.
Farouq  said ,the Commission remains fully committed to keying in tothe recovery plans for the North East region. She pointed out that,as part of Durable Solutions Program for IDPs in the region, the commission have identified most vulnerable persons in the affected communities to benefit in its interventions programs.
“The provision of these materials today therefore does not reflect the totality of our interventions, rather we wish to demonstrate our support for the Adamawa State Government in its efforts to provide the necessary social services for IDPs and the affected communities.

Hello. Add your message here.