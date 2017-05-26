FG empowers 40 ex-agitators in N-Delta

By Grace Udofia

Abuja—As part of efforts to ensure peace in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, the Federal Government has empowered no fewer than 40 ex-agitators who recently concluded their vocational training under the Presidential Amnesty Programme in Rivers State.

Also, the government has deployed the first tranche of 100 delegates from a total of 1,000 for training at the International Institute of Tourism and Hospitality in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State.

Vanguard gathered that the training is to explore the diverse business opportunities in the rich cultural heritage of African societies with particular emphasis on the peculiarity of the Niger Delta eco-system for tourism.

Speaking shortly after commissioning of some fish farms and commodity shops in Okrika, Rivers State, Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig Gen. Paul Boroh (retd), said that the government remained committed to helping young people develop skills to start small and medium scale enterprises of their own.

He said this will help them find their feet at the teething stage of their businesses, describing the empowerment initiative under the Amnesty Office as a unique complement to consolidate the gains made by the delegates.

He said that thousands of delegates have already been empowered with start-up kits to open their businesses which are duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, with a promise to empower more this year.

On the tourism development in Niger Delta region, Boroh who officially flagged off the training exercise in Yenogoa, described the training as a good example of applying home-grown technique to develop the human capacity needed for the sector.

The post FG empowers 40 ex-agitators in N-Delta appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

