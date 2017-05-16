FG explains sectoral efforts in tackling power thefts
Efforts to curb the incidence of energy theft in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) is being intensified with the ongoing investigation of the collusion by some staff, customers and meter manufacturers to bypass meters under some areas covered by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company. This development along with significant progress in ongoing electricity…
The post FG explains sectoral efforts in tackling power thefts appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!