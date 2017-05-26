FG has no business borrowing to build airport — PETER OBI – Vanguard
Vanguard
FG has no business borrowing to build airport — PETER OBI
Vanguard
LAGOS— FORMER Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday faulted the Federal Government's borrowing of money from China to fund airport, saying that financing of such project should be done through the Nigerian capital market. The former …
"FG should not borrow to build airport" – Peter Obi
FG Urged to Introduce Privatisation Policy to Deepen Capital Market
