FG Incorporates Transport Union Into Sector Skills Council

BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI

The federal government has incorporated a transport union, Motormechs and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MOMTAN), through the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) as a member of the sector skills council (SSC).

In an interview with LEADERSHIP, at the end of its national delegate conference, the national president of MOMTAN, Engr. (Dr.) Oseni Suleiman explained that by this appointment, the association has become one of the stakeholders in automobile industry in Nigeria.

Oseni added that by this appointment, MOMTAN has also become part of policy making body in the training and retraining of mechanics as well as in the regulation of their curriculum in the country.

He disclosed that MOMTAN has grown tremendously across 24 states of the country and has also established its presence in all the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

The national president warned that henceforth any state chapter of the association that failed to audit its accounts in line with the provisions of our constitution, will have its executive suspended, depending on the gravity of such offence.

Also speaking, the national secretary of the association, Prince Oloyede Adedeji also disclosed that the national executive has also dissolved the national trustee of the association, because their tenure has expired.

“We are warning that the public should not have anything to do with them again, because they have nothing to do with the association,” Adedeji added.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the national executive council of the association, headed by Engr. (Dr.) Oseni Suleiman as well as the secretary, Prince Oloyede Adedeji were re-elected for another four year term.

