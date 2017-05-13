FG injects $250m into Sovereign Wealth Fund – Vanguard
Vanguard
THE National Economic Council, NEC, yesterday, approved the injection of a fresh $250 million into the Sovereign Wealth Fund sourced from the Excess Crude Account ,ECA. It also inaugurated a 9- member board of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment …
