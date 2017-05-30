FG is making efforts to increase Nigerians’ consciousness in STI – Official

The Federal Government has declared its readiness to increase Nigerians’ consciousness in the direction of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) toward national development. Mr Abayomi Oguntade, the Director, Bio-resources Technology Department, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST) made this known in an interview with the Nigerian Pilot in Abuja on Tuesday. According to him, […]

