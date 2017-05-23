Pages Navigation Menu

FG, Jose foundation unite to curb child sexual exploitation in Nigeria

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Child Sexual Exploitation is not alien to Nigeria, it is rooted in culture, tradition and in some cases, fetish and ungodly religious beliefs, with children and vulnerable women as victims. Jose Foundation is partnering the ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in curbing the menace. September, 2015 findings from the Nigeria Violence Against Children […]

