FG, Jose foundation unite to curb child sexual exploitation in Nigeria

Child Sexual Exploitation is not alien to Nigeria, it is rooted in culture, tradition and in some cases, fetish and ungodly religious beliefs, with children and vulnerable women as victims. Jose Foundation is partnering the ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in curbing the menace. September, 2015 findings from the Nigeria Violence Against Children […]

FG, Jose foundation unite to curb child sexual exploitation in Nigeria

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

