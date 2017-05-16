Pages Navigation Menu

FG: Nigerian ambassador-designates to resume soon

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that most Nigerian ambassador-designates would be posted to the country’s various missions abroad by July. Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in New York that the ministry had started receiving “agreemo”.

