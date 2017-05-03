Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG not antagonistic to Journalists–NUJ President

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Waheed Odusile, National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has commended the Federal Government for the cordial relationship existing between the executive and journalists in Nigeria. He made the commendation on Wednesday in Sokoto at the celebration of the 2017 edition of World Press Freedom Day. The theme of the 2017 World Press Freedom Day […]

The post FG not antagonistic to Journalists–NUJ President appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.