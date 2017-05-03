FG not antagonistic to Journalists–NUJ President

Waheed Odusile, National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has commended the Federal Government for the cordial relationship existing between the executive and journalists in Nigeria. He made the commendation on Wednesday in Sokoto at the celebration of the 2017 edition of World Press Freedom Day. The theme of the 2017 World Press Freedom Day […]

The post FG not antagonistic to Journalists–NUJ President appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

