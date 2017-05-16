FG offers free surgeries to 4,349

The Federal Government says it provided free surgeries to 4,349 patients and screened 17, 793 indigent Nigerians in 2016.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed this in a statement issued by Mrs Boade Akinola, Director Media and Public Relations of the ministry, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement said the ministry had set a target to conduct 10,150 free surgeries and screenings to help alleviate the sufferings of some indigent Nigerians who cannot afford to pay.

According to the statement, the ministry also carried out over 200,000 nutritional interventions to Nigerians suffering from malnutrition in the North East.

It said the nutritional intervention has since been scaled up to become a full fledge project of the “Health Sector Nutrition and Emergency Response’’.

It explained that the project delivered a set of comprehensive health interventions and emergency services in the troubled region.

It said that the programme was a promise kept by the present administration, which has “a pro-poor universal health coverage agenda’’.

The statemnt said the programme tagged “Better Health for All”, would be sustained and scaled up in 2017.

Newsmen report that the ministry inaugurated the Rapid Result Initiative (RRI) Programme in July 2016, to carry out surgeries and screening of indigent Nigerians.

The programme was borne out of the plan to respond to the critical needs of the people and deliver on the mandate of promoting health with focus on Access, Affordability and Demand.

