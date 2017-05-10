Pages Navigation Menu

FG, Oyo, others partner to revive mining company

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State took a giant leap towards the resuscitation of the moribund Nigeria Marble Mining Company, Igbeti, with the inauguration of a new management board saddled with the responsibility of injecting life into the company. On the management team are representatives of the Federal Government, Oyo State, and Olorunsogo Local Government; while Dr. Jadesola Sodipe, Chief Jacob Adetoro and Chief Connie-Jean Aremu, SAN, were listed as representatives of the Ashamu family, which founded the company.

