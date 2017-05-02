FG Pays IOCs $400m in First Tranche Settlement of Cash Call Debts – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
FG Pays IOCs $400m in First Tranche Settlement of Cash Call Debts
The federal government has begun to redeem its pledge to settle outstanding joint venture cash call debts it owes International Oil Companies (IOCs) with $400 million paid last week to them, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe …
